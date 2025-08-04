Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Zanidatamab Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Treatment

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ((JAZZ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of Zanidatamab to Trastuzumab, Each in Combination With Physician’s Choice Chemotherapy, for the Treatment of Participants With Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of zanidatamab combined with chemotherapy compared to trastuzumab combined with chemotherapy for patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have not responded to previous treatments.

The intervention being tested includes zanidatamab, a drug administered intravenously, in combination with a physician’s choice of chemotherapy drugs such as eribulin, vinorelbine, gemcitabine, or capecitabine. This treatment is compared against trastuzumab combined with the same chemotherapy options.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study’s primary objective is to assess the efficacy of zanidatamab plus chemotherapy versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy, with secondary objectives including safety, tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes.

The study began on August 13, 2024, with its last update submitted on August 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is actively recruiting participants.

This study update could influence Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively if zanidatamab demonstrates superior efficacy and safety, potentially increasing investor interest. The outcome may also impact the competitive landscape in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

