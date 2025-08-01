Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 Study on Zanidatamab: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ((JAZZ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Study Overview: Jazz Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Randomized, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study of Zanidatamab in Combination With Chemotherapy With or Without Tislelizumab in Subjects With HER2-positive Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of zanidatamab, with or without tislelizumab, compared to trastuzumab in treating advanced HER2-positive stomach and esophageal cancers. This study is significant as it explores potentially more effective treatment options for these aggressive cancers.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests zanidatamab, an investigational drug, in combination with chemotherapy drugs capecitabine, oxaliplatin, cisplatin, and 5-fluorouracil. Tislelizumab, an immunotherapy drug, is also tested in one of the experimental arms to assess its added benefit.

Study Design: This is a randomized, open-label, multicenter study with a parallel assignment. The primary purpose is treatment, and there is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 2, 2021, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance if zanidatamab demonstrates superior efficacy over existing treatments. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position Jazz Pharmaceuticals competitively within the oncology market, particularly against other companies developing HER2-targeted therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue