Jayride Group Ltd. Raises $200,000 Through Convertible Notes to Boost SaaS Platform

Jayride Group Ltd. ( (AU:JAY) ) has provided an update.

Jayride Group Ltd. has raised $200,000 through the issuance of 200,000 convertible notes, with $100,000 coming from a sophisticated investor and another $100,000 from director Brett Partridge. This financial move is part of Jayride’s strategy to meet the requirements for the re-quotation of its shares on the ASX and to support the ongoing rollout of its SaaS platform. The company is actively engaging with stakeholders to ensure a timely re-quotation and is prioritizing the funds for the SaaS platform’s expansion and general working capital.

More about Jayride Group Ltd.

Jayride Group Ltd. operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that facilitates ride-sharing and transportation services. The company is working towards expanding its market presence and ensuring sufficient capital to support its SaaS platform commercialization program.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.69M

Find detailed analytics on JAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

