Javelin Minerals Uncovers Promising Exploration Targets at Coogee Gold Project

An update from Javelin Minerals Limited ( (AU:JAV) ) is now available.

Javelin Minerals Limited has identified significant exploration targets at its Coogee Gold Project, supported by geophysical anomalies and historical data indicating substantial gold and copper potential. The company’s recent review, led by experienced geologist Mark Cossom, highlights the potential for expanding existing resources through a new drilling program scheduled for early 2026. This initiative is bolstered by a recent $4.5 million capital raise, positioning Javelin to enhance its resource base and strengthen its market position.

More about Javelin Minerals Limited

Javelin Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is actively engaged in identifying and developing mineral projects, with a particular emphasis on the Coogee Gold Project located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$22.71M

