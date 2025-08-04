Javelin Minerals Boosts Eureka Gold Project with Increased Recoverable Ounces

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Javelin Minerals Limited ( (AU:JAV) ) has issued an announcement.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced a significant boost to its Eureka Gold Project, with a 15% increase in recoverable gold ounces, now totaling approximately 39,000 ounces. The grade has also improved by 32% to 1.98 g/t Au. This development is expected to enhance the company’s production and cashflow plans for 2026, leveraging the strong Australian-dollar gold price. The company is in advanced discussions with mining contractors and processing plants to commence production, aiming to capitalize on the increased margins and returns. Javelin is also planning further drilling to expand the resource, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Javelin Minerals Limited

Javelin Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold extraction and production. The company is engaged in the development of the Eureka Gold Project located in Western Australia, which is situated on granted mining leases near Kalgoorlie and close to several operational mills.

Current Market Cap: A$12.5M

