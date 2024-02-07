Jasper Therapeutics Launches $50M Share Offering

Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has initiated an underwritten offering of 3.9 million shares at $12.95 each, aiming to raise about $50 million to fund its clinical development programs and fulfill general corporate needs. The offering, facilitated by Cowen and Company, LLC, and Evercore Group L.L.C., is scheduled to close around February 8, 2024, with customary closing conditions. The company’s executives are also bound by a “lock-up” agreement restricting stock sales until May 7, 2024. This move is part of Jasper’s strategy to advance its treatments for mast-cell driven diseases, and reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and continue its growth trajectory.

For further insights into JSPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.