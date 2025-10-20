Jaro Institute Releases Unaudited Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited ( (IN:JARO) ) has shared an update.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These results were published in the Financial Express and Nav Shakti newspapers on October 20, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, reflecting transparency and communication with stakeholders about its financial performance.

More about Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on technology management and research. The company is known for providing educational services, likely targeting students and professionals seeking advanced knowledge in technology management.

Average Trading Volume: 59,749

