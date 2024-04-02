Jardine Matheson Executes Share Buyback

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has actively engaged in the financial strategy of repurchasing its shares, buying back 34,200 shares at prices ranging between US$37.03 and US$37.25 on April 2nd, 2024. These shares are set to be cancelled, potentially affecting the company’s total number of voting rights and share capital structure. The move aligns with regulatory transparency guidelines and could impact shareholder calculations regarding their stake in the company.

