Jardine Cycle & Carriage Reports Resilient Q3 2025 Performance Amid Strategic Moves

Jardine Cycle & Carriage ( (SG:C07) ) has issued an update.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited reported a resilient performance for the first nine months of 2025, despite a decrease in contributions from its Indonesian subsidiary Astra due to a weaker Rupiah and lower earnings in heavy equipment and mining. Astra’s strategic acquisitions and share buyback programs demonstrate confidence in its market position and aim to stabilize capital markets, while improvements in financial services, agribusiness, and infrastructure sectors highlight the company’s diversified portfolio and potential for sustained growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:C07) stock is a Buy with a S$36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock, see the SG:C07 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited operates in the automotive and mobility industry, providing services and products including financial services, heavy equipment, mining, agribusiness, and infrastructure. The company has a significant market presence in Southeast Asia, particularly through its subsidiary Astra in Indonesia, which is involved in a wide range of sectors including automotive, financial services, and agribusiness.

YTD Price Performance: 22.01%

Average Trading Volume: 174,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$12.92B

