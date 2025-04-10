Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Releases March 2025 Securities Holder Report

Japfa Ltd. ( (SG:UD2) ) has shared an update.

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, a subsidiary of Japfa Ltd., has released its monthly securities holder registration report as of March 31, 2025. The report indicates that Japfa Ltd. maintains a significant controlling interest with 55.43% of the shares, while other directors hold smaller percentages. This stable ownership structure suggests continuity in Japfa’s strategic direction and potential stability for stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 37.24%

Average Trading Volume: 13,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €846.9M

