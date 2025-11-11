Japan Transcity Corporation Reports Modest Growth Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Japan Transcity Corporation ( (JP:9310) ) has provided an update.

Japan Transcity Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.8% to ¥62,117 million. Operating profit rose by 6.2%, while ordinary profit saw a slight decline of 1.4%. The company maintained a stable financial position with an equity-to-asset ratio of 56.7%. Despite a challenging market environment, the company forecasts a modest growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, while expecting a decrease in operating and ordinary profits.

More about Japan Transcity Corporation

Japan Transcity Corporation operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing services that include freight forwarding, warehousing, and distribution. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and focuses on efficient logistics solutions to cater to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 77,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.28B

