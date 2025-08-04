Japan Steel Works Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Japan Steel Works ( (JP:5631) ) has shared an update.

Japan Steel Works reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 41.9% year-on-year. The company’s strong performance is highlighted by a 23.5% increase in operating profit, reflecting its robust market positioning and effective operational strategies.

More about Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works, Ltd. operates in the steel manufacturing industry, primarily producing steel and machinery products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing high-quality steel solutions to various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 63.13%

Average Trading Volume: 1,259,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen689.2B

