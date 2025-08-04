Japan Securities Finance Co. Updates on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Japan Securities Finance Co ( (JP:8511) ) is now available.

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. announced the status of its share repurchase program, which involved repurchasing 200,100 shares for a total of 354,693,300 yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 1.7 million shares by March 31, 2026, with a maximum budget of 2.8 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Japan Securities Finance Co

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities financing and related services. The company is primarily involved in providing loans for margin transactions and other financial services to securities companies and institutional investors.

YTD Price Performance: -7.94%

Average Trading Volume: 158,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen156.9B

