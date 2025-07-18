Japan Pure Chemical Finalizes Stock Option Issuance Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4973) ) has issued an announcement.

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. has finalized the terms for the issuance of stock options as stock-based compensation, which were initially resolved at a Board of Directors meeting on June 20, 2025. This issuance involves 249 share acquisition rights, each allowing the holder to acquire 100 shares at a price of 328,300 yen per right. The allocation includes directors and employees, aiming to align their interests with company performance.

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is identified by the stock code 4973.

Average Trading Volume: 13,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.96B

