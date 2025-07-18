Japan Pure Chemical Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Restricted Stock Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4973) ) has provided an announcement.

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 6,200 shares of treasury stock as compensation for restricted stock transfers. This move, involving a total disposal value of 19,778,000 yen, is part of the company’s strategy to provide remuneration to its directors, potentially impacting its financial structure and stakeholder relations.

Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 4973.

Average Trading Volume: 13,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.96B

