Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. Completes Share Buyback and Alters Shareholder Structure

Japan Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd. ( (JP:8032) ) has shared an announcement.

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares and announced the retirement of treasury shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and adapt to changes in the business environment. This move results in a change in the company’s major and largest shareholders, with Oji Holdings Corporation reducing its stake, impacting the company’s shareholder structure.

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. operates in the paper and pulp industry, focusing on the manufacture, processing, and sale of paper, pulp, and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 163,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen108.2B

