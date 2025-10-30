Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. ( (JP:7600) ).

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing increased sales from its new ‘Trivicta Hip Stem’ in the U.S. However, supply chain issues with outsourced knee joint products and rising costs are expected to impact profits negatively. The company is implementing strategies to improve efficiency and profitability, including a cost reduction project and direct shipping to Japan. Despite the forecast revision, the company maintains its annual dividend policy, emphasizing its commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7600) stock is a Hold with a Yen538.00 price target.

More about Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc.

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. operates in the medical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of orthopedic products, including hip and knee joint replacements. The company is expanding its market presence with products like the ‘Trivicta Hip Stem’ and is working on enhancing its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 100,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.61B

