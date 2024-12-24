Japan Excellent Revises 2024 Revenue Forecasts

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Japan Excellent, Inc. has revised its operating forecasts for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2024, due to a significant change in total revenue expectations following the transfer of specified assets. The company anticipates a revenue increase of 11.5% compared to previous estimates, although operating and ordinary income are expected to decline.

For further insights into JP:8987 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.