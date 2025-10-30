Japan Airlines Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Japan Airlines Co ( (JP:9201) ) is now available.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved a 9.1% increase in revenue and a substantial rise in profit before tax by 34.7% compared to the previous year. This financial growth reflects a strong recovery in the aviation sector, positively impacting stakeholders and enhancing the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9201) stock is a Hold with a Yen3173.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Airlines Co stock, see the JP:9201 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Airlines Co

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd is a major player in the aviation industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company provides air transportation services and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,126,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1275B

For a thorough assessment of 9201 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue