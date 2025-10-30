Japan Airlines Announces Interim Dividends of 46 Yen Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Airlines Co ( (JP:9201) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. announced a resolution to pay interim dividends of 46 yen per share from retained earnings, with a record date of September 30, 2025. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of providing stable shareholder returns while maintaining internal reserves for growth and adapting to market changes.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9201) stock is a Hold with a Yen3173.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Airlines Co stock, see the JP:9201 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Airlines Co

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. operates in the airline industry, offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. It is a major player in the aviation market, focusing on both domestic and international routes.

Average Trading Volume: 2,126,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1275B

