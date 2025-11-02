Janus Electric Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ReNu Energy Limited ( (AU:JNS) ) has provided an announcement.

Janus Electric Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 1,193,657 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 3, 2025. This move marks a significant step in the company’s growth and market presence, potentially enhancing its liquidity and attractiveness to investors.

More about ReNu Energy Limited

YTD Price Performance: -15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 390,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.89M

