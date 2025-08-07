Janus Electric Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from ReNu Energy Limited ( (AU:JNS) ) is now available.

Janus Electric Holdings Limited announced a change in its executive team with the resignation of Greg Watson as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective 8 August 2025. Andrew Palfreyman has been appointed as the new Company Secretary, while the company searches for a new CFO. This transition is part of Janus Electric’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership as it continues to expand its zero-emission transport solutions across Australia.

More about ReNu Energy Limited

Janus Electric is an Australian company specializing in the electrification of heavy vehicles. It offers a comprehensive solution that includes a patented battery swap platform, truck conversion kits, charging infrastructure, and integrated fleet management software. The company focuses on providing zero-emission services for the freight and logistics sector across several Australian states, supported by its production facility on the Central Coast.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 573,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.04M

