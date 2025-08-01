Janel Appoints Nathan Shandy as New CFO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Janel ( (JANL) ) has issued an update.

On July 30, 2025, Janel Corporation’s Board of Directors appointed Nathan Shandy as the new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, effective August 2, 2025. Mr. Shandy, who joined Janel as CFO of its Life Sciences segment in 2023, brings extensive experience from previous roles at Summit Almonds and Superior Farms. This leadership change follows the resignation of Joseph R. Ferrara, the former principal financial officer, who will remain with the company as an advisor until February 2026.

More about Janel

Average Trading Volume: 308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.14M

See more insights into JANL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue