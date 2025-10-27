Jana Small Finance Bank Dispatches Postal Ballot Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd ( (IN:JSFB) ) is now available.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the dispatch of a postal ballot notice, confirmed through newspaper advertisements in Business Standard and Vishwavani. This step is part of the bank’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and communication with stakeholders. The notice is also available on the company’s website, reflecting the bank’s commitment to maintaining open channels of information dissemination.

More about Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing small finance solutions. The bank offers a range of banking products and services, including savings accounts, fixed deposits, and loans, catering primarily to the underserved and unbanked segments of the market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 46.86B INR

