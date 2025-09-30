Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s Credit Ratings Reviewed by Brickwork

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. ( ($IN:J&KBANK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. announced that Brickwork Ratings has reviewed its credit ratings for Tier II and Additional Tier I bonds. The Tier II bonds rating has been withdrawn, while the Additional Tier I bonds rating has been reaffirmed at BWR A/Stable. This review may impact the bank’s financial strategy and stakeholder confidence.

More about Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services. It is primarily focused on serving the Jammu and Kashmir region in India, offering products such as Tier II and Additional Tier I bonds under Basel III regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 216,966

Current Market Cap: 110.6B INR

