Jamieson Wellness Prepares for Virtual Shareholders’ Meet

Jamieson Wellness Inc., a leading company in the natural health industry, has announced the filing of key documents for its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled virtually for May 23, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review these materials, available on SEDAR+ and the company’s website, to fully participate in the governance of Canada’s top vitamin and supplement brand.

