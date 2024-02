BrightView Holdings (BV) has released an update.

Jamie C. Gollotto’s tenure as an executive officer at BrightView Holdings, Inc. concluded on February 19, 2024. He will continue to work in a non-executive role until March 29, 2024, to support the transition of his duties. Post-transition, Gollotto will receive severance benefits as outlined in his Employment Agreement from July 1, 2020.

