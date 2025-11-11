Jamf Holding Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Jamf Holding Corp ( (JAMF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jamf Holding Corp presented to its investors.

Jamf Holding Corp is a company specializing in managing and securing Apple devices in work environments, offering a comprehensive management and security solution tailored for Apple-first environments. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Jamf reported a significant revenue increase, reaching $183.5 million, marking a 15% growth compared to the previous year. The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also saw a notable rise to $728.6 million, a 16% increase year-over-year, with security ARR contributing significantly due to strategic acquisitions and platform solutions.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a GAAP gross profit of $139.5 million, representing 76% of total revenue, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $148.1 million, or 81% of total revenue. Despite a GAAP operating loss of $3.4 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP operating income of $47.2 million. Additionally, Jamf’s net loss decreased by 63% to $4.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 68% to $49.6 million. The company also reported a substantial increase in cash flow from operations, which grew by 213% year-over-year.

The report also mentions a pending acquisition by Francisco Partners, which has led to the suspension of financial guidance for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year of 2025. This acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including stockholder and regulatory approvals.

Looking forward, Jamf’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, focusing on enhancing its platform solutions and leveraging strategic acquisitions to drive further expansion in the Apple device management and security sector.

