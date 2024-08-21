James Latham Reports Solid Early-Year Performance

James Latham (GB:LTHM) has released an update.

James Latham, a prominent player in the industry, has reported a steady start to the financial year with £127m in revenue, a slight decrease from the previous year, but with volumes increasing by 3.1%. The company has maintained its profit margins and overhead costs, aligning with market expectations, while also reporting strong cash balances and consistent debtor days. Customer confidence is also on the rise compared to last year, indicating a positive outlook ahead of the interim results announcement set for November 28, 2024.

