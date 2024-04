James Latham (GB:LTHM) has released an update.

James Latham plc has disclosed that its Managing Director, Andrew Wright, sold 8,687 ordinary shares to the company’s Employee Benefits Trust at a price of 1160p per share, equating to the closing mid-market price on 23rd April 2024. This transaction resulted in Wright’s remaining shareholding in the company being 27,851 shares, which represents 0.14% of the company.

