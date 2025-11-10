James Hardie to Engage Investors and Release Q2 FY26 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ) has provided an update.

James Hardie Industries announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences hosted by UBS and Bernstein in December, with key executives engaging with investors. The company will also release its second quarter FY26 financial results on November 18th, followed by a conference call to discuss the results, highlighting its proactive engagement with stakeholders and transparency in financial communications.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a leading provider of exterior home and outdoor living solutions, offering products such as fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and composite and PVC decking and railing. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands like Hardie®, TimberTech®, and AZEK® Exteriors, and its products are marketed globally across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

YTD Price Performance: -47.83%

Average Trading Volume: 2,715,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.13B

