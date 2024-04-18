James Hardie Shareholding Shifts as BlackRock Sells

James Hardie Industries plc (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries plc has announced a significant change in shareholding following a transaction on April 17, 2024, that resulted in investment giant BlackRock, Inc.’s shareholding dropping below 6%. The notification, as per the ASX Listing Rule 3.17.3, marks a noteworthy adjustment in the company’s investor landscape. The company has made the details of this change available following the ASX guidelines.

