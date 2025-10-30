James Hardie Announces AGM Results with Key Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ).

James Hardie Industries plc held its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Dublin, where several resolutions were voted on. Key outcomes included the approval of financial statements and the election of certain directors, while other resolutions, such as the remuneration report and some director re-elections, were not passed. These decisions could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and potentially altering its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JHX) stock is a Buy with a A$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on James Hardie stock, see the AU:JHX Stock Forecast page.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a company based in Ireland, primarily operating in the building materials industry. It is known for manufacturing fiber cement products, which are widely used in construction and renovation projects. The company has a significant market presence in the USA and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,360,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.78B

For an in-depth examination of JHX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue