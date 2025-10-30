James Hardie Announces 2025 AGM Results and Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ) has issued an update.

James Hardie Industries announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders electing directors Howard Heckes, Gary Hendrickson, and Jesse Singh to the Board. The company is focused on executing strategic growth plans and leveraging its combination with AZEK to drive long-term success in the building products industry. The Board is committed to enhancing shareholder value and will consider shareholder input in reviewing its composition and governance structure.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a leading provider in the building products industry, specializing in exterior home and outdoor living solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and composite and PVC decking and railing products. Its well-known brands, such as Hardie®, TimberTech®, and AZEK® Exteriors, are marketed globally across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. James Hardie is incorporated under Irish law and is governed by the Irish Companies Act.

