Jaguar Mining Announces Reserves and Resources Surge

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) has released an update.

Jaguar Mining Inc. has reported a significant increase in their mineral reserves and resources for the year 2023, including a 4% rise in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and substantial increases of 27% in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 41% in Inferred Resources. These impressive gains are largely attributed to the addition of new reserves from the Faina project and resources from the Onças de Pitangui project, despite the mined depletion at their existing operations. The updated life of mine plans indicate continuous production at the Pilar operation until 2028 and an extended output from the Turmalina Complex beyond 2030.

