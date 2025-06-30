Jaguar Animal Health Issues Series M Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jaguar Animal Health ( (JAGX) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Jaguar Health, Inc. entered into exchange agreements with Iliad Research and Trading, L.P. and Streeterville Capital, LLC, issuing Series M Preferred Stock in exchange for reductions in outstanding royalty interests. This strategic move allows Jaguar Health to manage its financial obligations while offering stakeholders a structured investment opportunity through the Series M Preferred Stock, which includes specific rights and limitations, impacting the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on JAGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JAGX is a Neutral.

Jaguar Health’s stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, which poses significant risks. The company’s technical indicators and valuation metrics further highlight challenges. Although there are positive developments in clinical trials and corporate events, these are not sufficient to offset the financial and operational difficulties faced.

More about Jaguar Animal Health

Average Trading Volume: 146,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.31M

