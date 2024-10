Jafco Co (JP:8595) has released an update.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. has announced a new investment in TORIHADA Inc., a company that operates the creator support platform FANME, engages in influencer marketing, and manages TikToker talents. The investment took place in October 2024, further expanding JAFCO’s portfolio in innovative digital marketing ventures.

