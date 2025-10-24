JAFCO Group Reports Decline in Financial Performance but Increases Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ) has issued an announcement.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits showing a marked decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company announced a substantial increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8595) stock is a Hold with a Yen2752.00 price target.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on venture capital and private equity investments. The company is known for its strategic investments in various sectors, aiming to enhance shareholder value through its diversified portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 239,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.2B

