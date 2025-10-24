JAFCO Group Completes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. has completed a share buyback program, acquiring 252,000 ordinary shares for a total of 638,244,496 yen, as part of a resolution made by the Board of Directors in April 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to financial management and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8595) stock is a Hold with a Yen2752.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jafco Co stock, see the JP:8595 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jafco Co

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on venture capital and private equity investments. The company is known for its strategic investments in innovative startups and growth-stage companies, aiming to foster business development and expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 239,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.2B

For detailed information about 8595 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue