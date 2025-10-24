JAFCO Group Announces Increased Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ).

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. announced an interim dividend of ¥66.5 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, as part of its policy to return profits to shareholders. This decision reflects an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend and aligns with the company’s new policy of distributing the greater of either a 6% DOE or a 50% payout ratio, indicating a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8595) stock is a Hold with a Yen2752.00 price target.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment and venture capital services. The company is known for its strategic investments and efforts to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 239,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.2B



