JAFCO Announces Treasury Share Cancellation Post Buyback

Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ) has issued an announcement.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. has completed a share buyback and announced the cancellation of 1,810,000 treasury shares, representing 3.2% of its total outstanding shares before cancellation. This move, effective November 6, 2025, aims to reduce the number of treasury shares to 3% of the total outstanding shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8595) stock is a Hold with a Yen2752.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jafco Co stock, see the JP:8595 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jafco Co

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on venture capital and private equity investments. The company is known for its strategic investments and market positioning in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 239,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.2B

