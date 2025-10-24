JAFCO Adjusts Conversion Price for 2028 Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ) has shared an update.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2028, reducing it from ¥1,963.2 to ¥1,912.0, effective October 1, 2025. This adjustment follows the approval of interim dividends and aligns with the terms of the bonds, impacting the conditions under which conversion rights can be exercised and the company’s ability to acquire remaining bonds before maturity.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment and venture capital services. The company is known for its involvement in private equity and venture capital investments, primarily targeting growth-oriented businesses and innovative startups.

