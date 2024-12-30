Jadestone Energy’s Strategic Growth and Record Production in 2024

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Jadestone Energy Inc ( (GB:JSE) ) has shared an announcement.

Jadestone Energy has marked 2024 as a pivotal year with the successful startup of the Akatara gas development in Indonesia, contributing significantly to record production levels and enhancing company resilience. The company has also focused on diversifying its asset base, with notable developments in Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand, and is poised for further growth with new management and strategic initiatives aimed at maximizing free cash flow and shareholder returns.

More about Jadestone Energy Inc

Jadestone Energy Inc is a regional independent upstream oil and gas company operating in the Asia-Pacific region. Its primary focus involves the production and development of oil and gas assets, with a diversified portfolio that includes operations in Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The company emphasizes resilience and diversification to optimize asset performance and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: -33.15%

Average Trading Volume: 585,447

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £132M

