Jadestone Energy Sees Share Acquisition by Tyrus Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jadestone Energy Inc ( (GB:JSE) ) has issued an announcement.

Jadestone Energy plc announced that Tyrus Capital Special Situations Master Fund Sarl, closely associated with Director Gunter Waldner, has acquired 177,501 ordinary shares in the company at a price of 19.39 GBp per share. This transaction highlights continued investor interest and confidence in Jadestone’s strategic direction and market positioning, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, as it pursues growth and diversification in its production base.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSE) stock is a Buy with a £0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jadestone Energy Inc stock, see the GB:JSE Stock Forecast page.

More about Jadestone Energy Inc

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent upstream production and development company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. The company has a diversified portfolio of production and development assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Jadestone is committed to growing its production base through organic developments and strategic acquisitions, while also focusing on operating efficiencies and cost reductions. The company is dedicated to the energy transition, aiming for Net Zero on Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 993,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £105M

Learn more about JSE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue