Jadestone Energy Sees Share Acquisition by Key Stakeholder

Jadestone Energy Inc ( (GB:JSE) ) has provided an update.

Jadestone Energy announced that Tyrus Capital Special Situations Master Fund Sarl, closely associated with its Director Gunter Waldner, acquired 146,236 ordinary shares at 19 GBp per share. This transaction, conducted under UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflects confidence in Jadestone’s strategic direction and may influence market perceptions positively. The acquisition could impact the company’s share value and stakeholder interests, reinforcing its market position in the Asia-Pacific region.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSE) stock is a Hold with a £20.00 price target.

More about Jadestone Energy Inc

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent upstream production and development company headquartered in Singapore, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region. The company has a diversified portfolio of production and development assets in stable jurisdictions such as Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Jadestone is committed to growing its production base through both organic developments and strategic acquisitions, while also focusing on operating efficiencies and cost reductions. The company is aligned with the energy transition, aiming for Net Zero Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from operated assets by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 1,420,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £101.5M



