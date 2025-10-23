Jade Gas Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited ( (AU:JGH) ) has shared an announcement.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 147,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code JGH. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s capital base and market presence, which could have significant implications for its growth strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Jade Gas Holdings Limited

Jade Gas Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and supply of gas, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 601,024

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$57.35M

For a thorough assessment of JGH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue