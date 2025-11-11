Jade Gas Extends Share Purchase Plan Deadline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited ( (AU:JGH) ) has issued an update.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited has extended the closing date for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) by five business days to 21 November 2025, allowing more time for eligible shareholders to participate. The SPP aims to raise up to A$2.1 million, with shares offered at A$0.035 each. This extension reflects the company’s efforts to engage shareholders and potentially strengthen its financial position, which could impact its ongoing projects in Mongolia and its strategy to supply gas to local sectors.

More about Jade Gas Holdings Limited

Jade Gas Holdings Limited is a gas exploration company focused on the coal bed methane (CBM) potential of Mongolia. The company operates the Tavantolgoi XXXIII unconventional oil basin project through its subsidiary Methane Gas Resource LLC, in partnership with Erdenes Methane LLC, representing the Mongolian Government. Jade also collaborates with Mongolia Mining Corporation Limited on the Baruun Naran coal mine project. The company holds additional CBM permits in Shivee Gobi and Eastern Gobi, aiming to provide a reliable gas supply to Mongolia’s power and transport sectors, reducing reliance on imported fuels and improving environmental outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,084,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$66.02M

See more data about JGH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue