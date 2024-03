An update from Exelixis (EXEL) is now available.

Jacqueline Wright has announced that she will not seek re-election to Exelixis, Inc.’s Board of Directors at the upcoming 2024 annual meeting. She will serve out her current term until then. Her departure is not due to any disputes or disagreements with the company’s operational, policy, or practice matters.

