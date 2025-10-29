Jackpot Digital Expands with New Installations at Paragon Casino Resort

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has successfully installed two of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games at Paragon Casino Resort in Louisiana, marking a significant milestone in its expansion within the land-based casino gaming market. This installation reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing player experiences and meeting the evolving needs of casino operators, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, specializing in dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs. The company offers innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide, providing efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games.

