J Sainsbury’s Executive Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) has issued an update.

J Sainsbury plc announced that Mark Given, the Chief Technology, Marketing and Data Officer, acquired 40 ordinary shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £3.3975 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, indicating a strategic move to strengthen managerial investment in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRY) stock is a Hold with a £377.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J Sainsbury plc stock, see the GB:SBRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRY is a Neutral.

J Sainsbury plc’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting market share gains and strategic investments. However, technical indicators suggest the stock may be overbought, and the high valuation could limit further upside.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on supermarkets and convenience stores. The company offers a range of products including groceries, clothing, and general merchandise, serving customers across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 5,402,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.72B

